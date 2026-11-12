Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

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Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock Traumedy residency when she made a comment about her former co-star.

If you are not aware, Alanis and Ben co-starred in the 1999 Kevin Smith comedy film Dogma, where Ben played an angel, Bartleby, and Alanis played God.

What Did Alanis Morissette Say About Ben Affleck On Stage?

During the show, Alanis made a comment about being asked about her sexuality.

“I’ve even had a guy ask me why I didn’t lead with my sexuality. Thank you, Ben Affleck,” Alanis shared on stage in a clip captured by EW.

After she said that, video footage from Dogma played, where Ben‘s head explodes.

The site stated, “The comment was made after Morissette listed off a multitude of things that people have criticized her for throughout the years.”

Ben Affleck has not responded to these comments at this time. Stay tuned.

Just a few days ago, Alanis actually came out.

Where to Watch Dogma

If you’re now curious about Dogma due to this clip, it’s actually available to stream on Prime Video.

In addition to Ben and Alanis, it also stars Matt Damon as Loki, Alan Rickman as Metatron, Chris Rock as Rufus, Salma Hayek as Serendipity, Jason Lee as Azrael, George Carlin as Cardinal Ignatius Glick, and more.

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