Alix Earle’s ‘Earle Meets World’ Returns for Season 2 After ‘Some S— Hit the Fan’

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Alix Earle‘s Netflix reality show Earle Meets World has been renewed!

The 25-year-old influencer and her family are coming back for season 2 of the unscripted show.

“Since Season 1 aired, some shit has hit the fan. But hey, that makes for a good Season 2,” Alix told Tudum. “I couldn’t be more excited to be back and get the cameras rolling. Lots to catch up on and share with our Netflix family!”

Netflix also shared an Instagram post announcing the news with a clip of Alix walking into the Netflix HQ and holding a box while talking to her dad on the phone.

“When s— hits the fan, you make a season 2 EARLE MEETS WORLD is coming back to Netflix soon!!!” reads the caption.

“Our goal with Earle Meets World was authenticity and going deeper than social media ever could,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of nonfiction series. “We’re thrilled that viewers connected with that and grateful to Alix for trusting us to tell her story. We’re excited to welcome her and her family back for Season 2!”

No release date has been announced but it’s great news for fans of the show to get confirmation it will be back.

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