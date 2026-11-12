Alix Earle’s ‘Earle Meets World’ Returns for Season 2 After ‘Some S— Hit the Fan’

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Alix Earle poses in a low-cut black top at event.
Credit: Getty Images

Alix Earle‘s Netflix reality show Earle Meets World has been renewed!

The 25-year-old influencer and her family are coming back for season 2 of the unscripted show.

“Since Season 1 aired, some shit has hit the fan. But hey, that makes for a good Season 2,” Alix told Tudum. “I couldn’t be more excited to be back and get the cameras rolling. Lots to catch up on and share with our Netflix family!”

Netflix also shared an Instagram post announcing the news with a clip of Alix walking into the Netflix HQ and holding a box while talking to her dad on the phone.

“When s— hits the fan, you make a season 2 EARLE MEETS WORLD is coming back to Netflix soon!!!” reads the caption.

“Our goal with Earle Meets World was authenticity and going deeper than social media ever could,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of nonfiction series. “We’re thrilled that viewers connected with that and grateful to Alix for trusting us to tell her story. We’re excited to welcome her and her family back for Season 2!”

No release date has been announced but it’s great news for fans of the show to get confirmation it will be back.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Ana de Armas and boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at Latin Grammy event
    Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Beto Montenegro While Supporting Him at Latin Grammy Event
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He’s Still a Republican, Explains Why He Remains With the Political Party
  3. Chris Hemsworth in a white button-up shirt at a movie premiere.
    Chris Hemsworth

    Masked Men Steal 3 Cars From Chris Hemsworth’s Property, Police Investigation Underway
  4. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode