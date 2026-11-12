Amanda Seyfried Only Eligible for Two Major Awards for ‘You Can See Everything,’ Deemed Ineligible at Three Shows

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Amanda Seyfried has confirmed that she will be launching an awards campaign for her work in the documentary You Can See Everything, in which she reprises her role as Elizabeth Holmes in re-enactment scenes.

The actress previously won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award for her performance in the Hulu series The Dropout. Now, she has the chance to win two more awards, but sadly she’s been deemed ineligible at three major shows.

You Can See Everything is a documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the final month before she went to prison. She let filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim into her home for that period of time to document her life and it led to the creation of a nearly three-hour film that has been a huge part of the zeitgeist this year.

So, which awards can Amanda possibly get?

Golden Globes – Not Eligible

THR reports that the Golden Globes will not allow Seyfried to compete for Best Supporting Actress. This is likely because the awards show does not recognize documentaries.

Actor Awards – Not Eligible

SAG-AFTRA has reportedly encouraged A24 to “file a formal appeal” to allow Seyfried to compete, but THR reports that the studio does not plan on filing one.

BAFTAs – Not Eligible

No reasoning was given, but THR reports that Seyfried cannot compete at the BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Oscars.

Oscars – Eligible!

Yes, Amanda can compete for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category.

A24 reportedly plans on “focusing” on this nomination, according to THR.

Critics Choice Awards – Eligible

Amanda will also be eligible to compete in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Critics Choice Awards.

She has already won one of these awards for playing Elizabeth, so this would be a history-making win if she gets the prize.

Amanda has finally broken her silence on her involvement in the movie!

Posted To:Actor Awards Amanda Seyfried Awards BAFTAs Critics' Choice Awards Golden Globes Movies Oscars You Can See Everything