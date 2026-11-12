Amanda Seyfried Only Eligible for Two Major Awards for ‘You Can See Everything,’ Deemed Ineligible at Three Shows

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Amanda Seyfried stock photo
Credit: Getty

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed that she will be launching an awards campaign for her work in the documentary You Can See Everything, in which she reprises her role as Elizabeth Holmes in re-enactment scenes.

The actress previously won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award for her performance in the Hulu series The Dropout. Now, she has the chance to win two more awards, but sadly she’s been deemed ineligible at three major shows.

You Can See Everything is a documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the final month before she went to prison. She let filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim into her home for that period of time to document her life and it led to the creation of a nearly three-hour film that has been a huge part of the zeitgeist this year.

So, which awards can Amanda possibly get?

Golden Globes statues

Golden Globes – Not Eligible

THR reports that the Golden Globes will not allow Seyfried to compete for Best Supporting Actress. This is likely because the awards show does not recognize documentaries.

Actor Awards statues

Actor Awards – Not Eligible

SAG-AFTRA has reportedly encouraged A24 to “file a formal appeal” to allow Seyfried to compete, but THR reports that the studio does not plan on filing one.

BAFTAs statue

BAFTAs – Not Eligible

No reasoning was given, but THR reports that Seyfried cannot compete at the BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Oscars.

Oscars statues

Oscars – Eligible!

Yes, Amanda can compete for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category.

A24 reportedly plans on “focusing” on this nomination, according to THR.

Critics Choice Award statue

Critics Choice Awards – Eligible

Amanda will also be eligible to compete in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Critics Choice Awards.

She has already won one of these awards for playing Elizabeth, so this would be a history-making win if she gets the prize.

Amanda has finally broken her silence on her involvement in the movie!

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Ana de Armas and boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at Latin Grammy event
    Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Beto Montenegro While Supporting Him at Latin Grammy Event
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He’s Still a Republican, Explains Why He Remains With the Political Party
  3. Chris Hemsworth in a white button-up shirt at a movie premiere.
    Chris Hemsworth

    Masked Men Steal 3 Cars From Chris Hemsworth’s Property, Police Investigation Underway
  4. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode