Ana de Armas Looks Gorgeous as She Steps Out to Support Boyfriend Beto Montenegro at Latin Grammys 2026

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Ana de Armas is back on the red carpet with her new boyfriend!

The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress walked arm-in-arm with boyfriend Beto Montenegro as they arrived at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday evening (November 12) held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the event, Ana wore a blue floral dress with delicate lace detailing and a thigh-high slit from the Elie Saab SS27 Ready-to-Wear Collection. For his part, the 37-year-old Venezuelan musician spotted a gray suit, red tie, and black sunglasses.

Who is Beto Montenegro?

Beto is a Venezuelan musician best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of Rawayana, the band he co-founded in 2007. Rawayana combines reggae, funk, rock, pop, and Caribbean influences and has earned international recognition, including Grammy and Latin Grammy awards.

He also posed on the red carpet at the 2026 Latin Grammys with his bandmates Antonio Casas, Alejandro Abeijón and Andrés Story.

Rawayana‘s latest album ¿Dónde es el after?, which was released earlier this year, is nominated tonight for Album of the Year. You can see the full list of nominations here!

How long have Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro been dating?

Ana and Beto were first linked as a couple in August 2026 when they were seen together in kissing and taking a photo on the island of Formentera off the coast of Spain.

It’s unclear how long they might have been dating at this point. Apparently, they have been sighted before, with articles suggesting they were together in July 2026 as well.

They just made their red carpet the night before at The Latin Recording Academy’s 2026 Person of the Year Gala where Beto and his Rawayana bandmates performed as part of the tribute to Daddy Yankee, who was named the Person of the Year at the Latin Grammy event

Back in June, it was announced that Ana will be starring opposite Kate Hudson in the new erotic thriller Palm Grove. Find out more about the movie here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro at the Latin Grammys…

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