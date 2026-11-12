Ana de Armas Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Beto Montenegro While Supporting Him at Latin Grammy Event

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Ana de Armas and boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at Latin Grammy event
Credit: Getty

Ana de Armas is going public with her new boyfriend!

The Oscar-nominated actress, 38, stepped out in a sheer lace dress while joining boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at The Latin Recording Academy’s 2026 Person of the Year Gala on Wednesday (November 11) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Beto was there with his band Rawayana and they performed as part of the tribute to Daddy Yankee, who was named the Person of the Year at the Latin Grammy event.

All about the red carpet look

Ana looked stunning in a Wiederhoeft dress while stepping out for the event. She’s also wearing jewelry by Fiametta.

Ana and Beto were pictured arm-in-arm as they posed on the red carpet for their first official appearance as a couple.

How long have Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro been dating?

Ana and Beto, 37, were first linked as a couple in August 2026 when they were seen together in kissing and taking a photo on the island of Formentera off the coast of Spain.

It’s unclear how long they might have been dating at this point. Apparently, they have been sighted before, with articles suggesting they were together in July 2026 as well.

Who is Beto Montenegro?

Beto Montenegro is a Venezuelan musician best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of Rawayana, the band he co-founded in 2007. Rawayana combines reggae, funk, rock, pop, and Caribbean influences and has earned international recognition, including Grammy and Latin Grammy awards.

Beto has also worked on music projects outside the band, including the supergroup Astropical with Bomba Estéreo’s Li Saumet.

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