Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He’s Still a Republican, Explains Why He Remains With the Political Party

Credit: ABC

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been outspoken over the years about how he doesn’t align with Donald Trump‘s politics, but he’s explaining why he still considers himself a member of the Republican party.

The 79-year-old Terminator actor and former Governor of California spoke out on his current political affiliation while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (November 11) to promote his new movie The Man With the Bag.

Arnold said he’s still a Republican because a “traditional Republican is someone that admires the Republican party for having free the slaves.”

“This is the history,” he added. “This is what I’m about. Someone that has given those slaves American citizenship and has given them the right to vote is Republican.”

Jimmy pointed out that the Republican party currently seems to stand for opposite beliefs, but that’s not stopping Arnold from maintaining his affiliation.

“It doesn’t mean I have to change my philosophy,” he said. “I have my philosophy. The Ronald Reagan philosophy, who created the air resources board in California so we can regulate our own air and reduce our greenhouse gases and pollution in California. That was done by Ronald Reagan, by a Republican. Nixon created the EPA. … So those are the kind of Republicans that used to go and work together with the Democrats and got things done. This is the kind of Republican that I am.”

Jimmy said that he believes Arnold is the only person remaining to think that way.

Arnold replied, “No, I don’t think I’m the only one left. But this doesn’t mean that we should give up. The bottom line is we have just seen now what some people call the blue wave. I call it a tidal wave or a tsunami. It’s not really a wave anymore. But the bottom line of that is that now the Democrats go in there and they have the majority. And then the Republicans will go in there and they have the majority. And this is how it goes back and forth and back and forth.”

“And it has been going back and forth like this for the last 20 years. And what happened in the last 20 years? None of them did true immigration reform. So we are still fighting over immigration. None of them participated in reducing our debt. None of them created a health care system where where everyone is insured,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.

Posted To:Arnold Schwarzenegger Politics