‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Gives Writing Credit to Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman, Even Though They’re Not on the Official Cast List

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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There’s an interesting update about Avengers: Doomsday!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, known in the Marvel universe for co-starring as Deadpool and Wolverine, have been given official writing credits on the movie.

Others being given writing credits on the upcoming Marvel epic include Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok), Chris McKenna (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Andrew Lanham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Do Not Appear on the Official Cast List for Doomsday

So far, there’s over 30 Marvel stars confirmed to reunite for the major event.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have not been announced as part of the cast.

So, does this mean they’ll appear? There are continued rumors that Hugh and Ryan will make some sort of appearance in the jam-packed film. We may not get official confirmation until it officially hits theaters.

Who Is Starring in Avengers: Doomsday?

Confirmed to appear are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Tom Hiddleston, and Sebastian Stan, to name a few.

See the major names left off of the cast list.

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