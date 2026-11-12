‘Big Mistakes’ Season 2 Cast Revealed: 6 Stars Return, 1 Promoted to Series Regular & 6 New Actors Join

Nov 12, 2026 5 min read
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Still of Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega in Big Mistakes
Credit: Netflix

Big Mistakes is returning for a second season, with filming coming to an end soon.

The Netflix comedy thriller series first premiered earlier this year, and was renewed just one month later.

What is Big Mistakes about?

Big Mistakes follows Nicky and Morgan, two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill-equipped to handle.

The series was created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott, who also serve as executive producers.

Netflix has announced that filming on season two has wrapped filming in New Jersey, with additional filming set to briefly take place in Palermo, Italy.

Who stars in Big Mistakes season two?

It was just revealed that several new cast members are joining the cast, with seven stars reprising their roles.

Keep reading inside to get the scoop on all of the new and returning cast for Big Mistakes season two…

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