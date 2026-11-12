Brad Pitt’s Next Movie Revealed, Will Team Up with ‘Sound of Metal’ Director

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Brad Pitt has a lot of movies on his upcoming film slate and we just learned about another one!

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, will be working with Sound of Metal director Darius Marder on the upcoming film Connector, which is being made with Apple Original Films.

The film is currently being developed and is based on a story by Darius‘ longtime friend Derek Cianfrance, who he wrote The Place Beyond the Pines with over a decade ago. Darius‘ Oscar-winning movie Sound of Metal was his feature film directorial debut and grew out of a hybrid documentary film that Derek was working on until the project was scrapped and abandoned.

Deadline reports that Connector “is set in 1970s’ New York and revolves around a working class legend, a sky-walking ironworker who takes on forces larger than himself.”

Darius wrote the screenplay with his sister Nina Marder.

Deadline says that the project has been in the works “for some time and after the latest draft came in the, Pitt was high on potentially making it the next thing he would shoot in 2027.”

We can’t wait to see it one day!

Brad‘s new movie The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will be released in theaters this month ahead of a Netflix debut. He will soon start work on the World War Z sequel and the next Ocean’s movie.

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