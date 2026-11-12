British TV Star Lisa Maxwell’s Daughter Beau Jessup, 27, Dies Suddenly While Studying in NYC

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British actress and television presenter Lisa Maxwell‘s daughter has died suddenly while studying in the USA. Her daughter, Beau Jessup, was only 27 years old.

The 63-year-old actress’ daughter was pursuing her master’s degree in journalism at the Columbia Journalism School in New York City.

The school announced she had passed away earlier this week.

“Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved her. The J-School is working with Beau’s family to offer support and assistance during this difficult time,” they said in a statement.

She was interested in “cultural journalism, particularly how institutions, identity, and social expectations influence the way we live and understand one another.”

Neither the school, nor Beau‘s family, have confirmed a cause of death at this time.

If you are not aware, Lisa starred on the series The Bill and appears on the UK talk show Loose Women as a panelist.

Our condolences go out to Beau Jessup‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.

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