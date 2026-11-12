Carl Nassib Joins Orville Peck On Stage for Surprise Appearance, Seemingly Confirming He’s the NFL Player Who Kissed the Singer

Credit: Getty

Orville Peck is rumored to be singing about NFL player Carl Nassib on one of his new songs… and the former football star seemingly confirmed the rumors by appearing on stage at the singer’s concert!

Carl joined Orville for a surprise performance on Wednesday night (November 11) during a show at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia, Penn.

Near the end of the night, Orville brought Carl on stage and they sang a duet of the classic song “Something to Talk About.” They surely gave people something to talk about when the song “Ring the Bell” was released in September!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

All about Orville Peck’s new song “Ring the Bell”

Orville has a new song called “Ring the Bell” on his album Mule and he sings about kissing a Las Vegas Raiders football player.

“I love the Lakers, the Mets and the Longhorns, made out with a guy on the Raiders,” Peck sings on the song.

Fans are assuming that Orville is referencing Carl, who previously played for the Raiders when he came out as gay, becoming the first openly gay active player in NFL history.

Orville Peck wouldn’t directly confirm the identity of the player

Back when the song came out, Orville wouldn’t confirm that he’s singing about Carl. He did say it’s easy for fans to figure out the person, basically confirming what fans are already thinking.

“I’m going to preface this by saying that I did receive permission to sing that lyric from the subject in question and he was very thrilled,” Orville told Variety. “I told him, ‘Look, I’m gonna keep it sort of ambiguous and mysterious, but I would like to include this in this song.’ He was very, very honored.”

He added, “I would never have done it if it were somebody who was hiding or fearful of it coming out. This person would have probably allowed me to say their name if I wanted, but I didn’t think it was necessary. People can use their own common sense and discovery to try to figure out who it may be, but that’s all I’ll say.”

Check out the set list for Orville Peck‘s Man Turned Mule Tour.

Posted To:Carl Nassib Orville Peck