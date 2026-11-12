Cashmere Is King! Jeremy Strong, Bruce Springsteen & Nicky Hilton Celebrate Loro Piana’s Finest Fibers

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Nicky Hilton, Bruce Springsteen & Jeremy Strong Attend Loro Piana Awards
Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana brought together an impressive mix of Hollywood stars, music legends, and fashion insiders for a special evening in New York City!

Jeremy Strong, Bruce Springsteen and daughter Jessica, Nicky Hilton, Jeff Koons, and makeup artist Gucci Westman were among the famous faces attending Loro Piana’s 11th annual Cashmere of the Year Award celebration at The Brant Foundation on Tuesday (November 10) in New York City.

The exclusive event honored the craftsmanship and dedication behind Loro Piana’s signature cashmere, recognizing three couples of herders from Inner Mongolia who produced some of the world’s finest cashmere fibers.

Other notable attendees included Huma Abedin, Emma Wall, Justine Koons, Tom Sachs, Rachel Feinstein, John Currin, and Indre Rockefeller.

Guests were also treated to an immersive exhibition titled Master of Cashmere: The Quest for Fiber Excellence, which explored the journey of cashmere from the herders of Mongolia and Inner Mongolia to Loro Piana’s expert artisans in Italy.

During the evening, Loro Piana CEO Frédéric Arnault revealed that Maison will create an exclusive collection using award-winning cashmere fibers collected over the past 11 years, with only a limited number of pieces being produced.

Click through the gallery to see photos of all the stars at the Loro Piana celebration!

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