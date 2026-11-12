Chicago Fire’s Jake Lockett Celebrates His New Rom-Com ‘Apples & Airplanes’ at L.A. Premiere with Sarafina King

Credit: Wil Roberts

Jake Lockett is celebrating the premiere of his new rom-com, Apples & Airplanes!

The Chicago Fire actor, who played Sam Carver for three seasons on the hit NBC series, hit the red carpet with co-star and writer Sarafina King at the premiere on Wednesday (November 11) at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood.

The movie is set to be released in 2027.

What is Apples & Airplanes about?

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Caribbean island of Nevis, the film follows a successful interior designer and a famous actor whose chance encounter aboard a flight sparks an unexpected connection. As their paths continue crossing in paradise, sharp banter, undeniable chemistry, and a little emotional baggage set the stage for a grown-up romance about finding love when you least expect it.

Also starring in the movie are Dominic Burgess, Kelly Collins Lintz, Dani Deetté, Aaron Goldenberg, Fivel Stewart, and Axel Stewart.

The premiere was a family affair!

Jake was joined on the red carpet by his wife, actress and dancer Dominique Domingo. You might remember her from her memorable role in The Accountant 2 opposite Ben Affleck.

Sarafina was joined on the carpet by her husband Paul King and their two kids.

How to watch Apples & Airplanes

A release date for the rom-com has not yet been announced, but the film is said to be getting a 2027 release. Stay tuned for more details.

For now, you can watch the trailer below.

You can see more premiere photos below.

Posted To:Dominique Domingo Event Photos Jake Lockett Sarafina King