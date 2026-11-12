Chris Colfer Reveals He’s Had a ‘Nice Conversation’ About Returning for the ‘Glee’ Reboot

Credit: Getty Images

Chris Colfer is sharing his thoughts on potentially returning for the planned Glee reboot!

The 36-year-old actor recently visited The Daily Beast’s Obsessed podcast and shared that he is having conversations about reprising the role for the reboot in development at Disney+ and Hulu.

What did Chris Colfer say about the Glee reboot?

Chris didn’t confirm or deny that he would be back for the show, but explained he had a “nice conversation with someone” about the reboot.

“I’m gonna have more conversations soon,” he explained, adding, “From what I heard, it sounded very funny and it sounded like a good idea. So we’ll see.”

Chris continued, “At this point I’m just curious. We did so much stuff that was that was revolutionary and groundbreaking at the time. I’d be very curious to see how they keep that up.”

What would Kurt be doing if he doesn’t return?

“I would love to see him like a Miranda Priestly-type, running his own fashion blog or a magazine,” he said, if he ends up not returning. “I could also see him on tour with Chappell Roan, styling her. There’s a lot of fun avenues they could explore.”

The actor played Kurt throughout all six seasons of the main show, even winning a Golden Globe for the role and earning two Emmy nominations. At the end of the show, he married his longtime boyfriend Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss), and Rachel (Lea Michele) was a surrogate for their child.

How would Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera’s deaths affect a possible return?

Chris also talked about returning to the show in the wake of several cast deaths, such as Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith, who played Santana and Finn, respectively.

“It was really hard going back to the show after Cory passed, and I’m sure it’d be really difficult, especially now that Naya’s gone too. But I guess you have to think, are you going to let the loss of two people you love very much prevent you from being around a dozen other people you love as well? There’s a lot to think about with it,” he shared.

Posted To:Chris Colfer Glee