DJ Khaled Talks Using GLP-1 on Weight Loss Journey, Reveals How Many Pounds He’s Dropped So Far

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DJ Khaled is opening up about his weight loss journey.

In a new interview with People, the 50-year-old Grammy-winning DJ and music producer revealed that he’s been using the GLP-1 medication Wegovy for a year now after attempting to shed weight through changes to his lifestyle and fitness regimen.

“The motivation was there, the inspiration was there, working out and trying to eat better, but I needed help,” Khaled said. “We live for our kids and our kids make us live. So, I have to do my part.”

Khaled began his weight loss journey when he weighed between 295 and 300lbs and now weighs between 200 and 212lbs. He began taking Wegovy a year ago and he’s lost 75lbs while on the medication.

2 DJ Khaled at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022

“I would love to get to 200 pounds,” he noted.

Khaled said that he decided to start using the GLP-1 medication after a troubling moment at a concert in October 2025.

“There’s a part of my show where I get on my knees and give thanks and show my gratitude,” Khaled remembered. “So, I get on my knees … but I remember I couldn’t really get up.”

After the incident, Khaled said that loved ones started sharing their concerns with him.

“One of my friends was coming to me like, ‘Yo, you were breathing hard.’ Then, ten minutes later, somebody else told me the same thing,” he recalled. “I said, alright, hold up … I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can’t have this.”

2 DJ Khaled at the ESPY Awards in July 2026

Now more than a year later, Khaled said he’s feeling significantly better after shedding the weight.

“I’m just way healthier. I’ve got more energy. I’m more motivated to do everything,” he said. “I wasn’t saying all that when I was bigger. Of course, I was happy — my doctor always told me I was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk. And now, he’s saying, ‘You need to be studied, that’s how healthy you are.’”

Khaled has also started taking up golf, which has helped him lose weight.

“I fell in love with golf, I love the game so much,” he said, noting that he walks the whole course instead of riding in a golf cart. “I get over 10,000 steps a day.”

As for why he decided to go public with his GLP-1 use, Khaled explained, “I love putting good energy out there. I love representing, staying in the light. And if it’s something good and something great and something that’s gonna help you progress — and when we’re talking about health — why not share it?”

Many other stars have also talked about losing weight thanks to going on GLP-1 medications.

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