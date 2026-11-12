Gal Gadot Says She’s ‘Frightened’ by Antisemitism, Praises Skydance Co-CEO Ynon Kreiz’s ‘Beacon of Light’ Leadership

Credit: Getty Images

Gal Gadot is praising Skydance’s co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.

The 41-year-old Wonder Woman actress spoke at the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Humanitarian Award Dinner held on Thursday night (November 11) about how she fears the rise of antisemitism around the world.

What did Gal Gadot say about antisemitism?

“I’m frightened by how quickly hatred of Jews is spreading — and how openly it is expressed and accepted,” she said. “Since the Oct. 7 massacre and the war that followed, I have found myself asking how far this can go. If people get used to hearing and seeing hatred and looking the other way, then where does it end?”

Why did Gal praise Ynon Kreiz?

Gal said she feels hopeful with someone like Kriez in charge as he is “standing firm” and “sticking up against antisemitism.”

“He’s bringing his intense conviction and heart to this fight,” she said. “He’s leading. That leadership is like a beacon of light and in a dark hour nothing matters more than a ray of light to give all of us courage.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Support Israel & Stars Who Support Palestine, Including One Who Does ‘Not Know Enough’

What did Kreiz say about Israel and antisemitism?

Kriez became the co-CEO in September, a choice made by fellow company boss David Ellison. Kreiz‘s job entails overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations and integration of businesses.

During the event, Kreiz also spoke about antisemitism, saying, “Disagreement with the policies of the Israeli government cannot become an excuse for the hatred of Jews.”

He thanks Ellison for his “bold stand for Israel and the Jewish people.”

Posted To:David Ellison Gal Gadot Skydance Ynon Kreiz