Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
Credit: Getty Images

New data has been revealed about the TV salaries of some of the biggest stars!

We now know how much money celebs like Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, Chris Pratt and more make per episode of their hit shows, thanks to Variety.

All of the stars listed here make over $1 million per episode, with some as high as $2 million per episode.

As the site acknowledges, “marquee names are still making bank in TV.”

One agent told the publication, “The TV actor salary game is still a really good business. There’s still a lot of money to be made as an actor on television. Certainly for the starriest names, those people are still getting toward the upper limit of anything that anyone’s ever made on television.”

Scroll down to see some of the notable TV star salaries recently…

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin attend the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin’s Salaries

Show: Only Murders in the Building

Salary: $1 Million Per Episode

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly attend the "Dutton Ranch" Berlin Special Screening at Delphi Filmpalast on May 07, 2026 in Berlin, Germany

Cole Hauser & Kelly Reilly’s Salaries

Show: Dutton Ranch

Salary: $1.2 Million Per Episode

Keep reading to see even more TV star salaries….

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