How to Watch Latin Grammys 2026 Live Show Online or TV for Free

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Latin Grammy logo
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It’s the night of the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards and some of the biggest acts in Latin music will be hitting the stage for live performances.

The event is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night (November 12) at 8pm ET/PT and the three-hour show will air live on TV.

So, how can you watch?

How to watch the Latin Grammys on TV

If you have cable, you can easily watch the Latin Grammys show on your television.

The show is airing live on Univision, UNIMÁS and Galavisión.

How to watch online or on streaming

The streaming service ViX will be airing the full broadcast live.

To watch live Univision television on the streaming, you need a $14.99/month subscription.

How to watch for free

TV providers like DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV offer free trials and you can sign up for one of those to watch Univision.

Red carpet live stream

You can watch the Associated Press’ free red carpet live stream video below!

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