Hugh Jackman Shows Off Buff Bod During Morning Swim at Bondi Beach (Photos)

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach

Hugh Jackman is kicking off his day at the beach!

The 58-year-old Deadpool vs. Wolverine actor went for a morning swim in the ocean on Wednesday (November 11) at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach

Hugh showed off his ripped physique while going shirtless in a pair of navy swim trunks.

Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach

After his swim, Hugh changed into a black and blue sleeveless shirt as he met up with longtime friend and trainer Michael Ryan.

Later that day, Hugh and girlfriend Sutton Foster were seen getting in some exercise as they went for a walk together.

Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach

Hugh and 51-year-old Younger actress have been in his native Australia for the past several days now. They were spotted at the beach together earlier in the week.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Hugh will play the pirate Long John Silver in an upcoming Ridley Scott adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson‘s Treasure Island. Find out more about the project here.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Hugh Jackman at the beach…

Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Saturday Night Live

Shane Gillis Breaks His Silence on Backlash Over Controversial ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

Shane Gillis is finally breaking his silence on his controversial Saturday Night Live monologue. While hosting the October 10 episode […]
  1. Disney

    Hailee Steinfeld Turns Heads in See-Through Black Lace at Disney’s ‘Hexed’ Premiere
  2. Avril Lavigne

    Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Baby’s Dad? New Details Revealed About Her Mystery Partner
  3. Beyonce

    Beyoncé Shares Rare Details About Her Secret Wedding to Jay-Z
  4. Ariana Debose

    Steven Spielberg Honored by MoMA & Chanel at Star-Studded Gala in NYC – Full Guest List Revealed!