Hugh Jackman Shows Off Buff Bod During Morning Swim at Bondi Beach (Photos)

Hugh Jackman is kicking off his day at the beach!

The 58-year-old Deadpool vs. Wolverine actor went for a morning swim in the ocean on Wednesday (November 11) at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Hugh showed off his ripped physique while going shirtless in a pair of navy swim trunks.

After his swim, Hugh changed into a black and blue sleeveless shirt as he met up with longtime friend and trainer Michael Ryan.

Later that day, Hugh and girlfriend Sutton Foster were seen getting in some exercise as they went for a walk together.

Hugh and 51-year-old Younger actress have been in his native Australia for the past several days now. They were spotted at the beach together earlier in the week.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Hugh will play the pirate Long John Silver in an upcoming Ridley Scott adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson‘s Treasure Island. Find out more about the project here.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Hugh Jackman at the beach…

Posted To:Candid Photos Hugh Jackman Michael Ryan Shirtless Sutton Foster