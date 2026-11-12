Is There an ‘Ebenezer’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Ebenezer poster
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Johnny Depp is back on the big screen in his first studio movie in years with Ebenezer, which is a new holiday film based on Charles Dickens‘ 1843 novel A Christmas Carol.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What is Ebenezer about?

This November, prepare to be ghosted. Johnny Depp is the deliciously unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge in a thrilling reimagining of the most iconic ghost story of all time. On one unforgettable Christmas Eve, Ebenezer collides with his past, present, and future on a supernatural journey that will decide his ultimate fate. If you think you know his story, think again.

Johnny Depp stars in Ebenezer trailer

What’s after the credits during Ebenezer (2026)?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Ebenezer, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Of course, sitting through the credits will give you the opportunity to see the names of everyone involved in the making of the movie.

How long is Ebenezer?

Ebenezer has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Is Ebenezer streaming?

No, Ebenezer is not currently available to stream.

The movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning November 13. A streaming date has not been announced.

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