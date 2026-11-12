Khloe Kardashian Says Ex Lamar Odom is ‘Dead’ to Her Following Netflix Documentary Drama

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Khloe Kardashian is done with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

During the Thursday (November 12) episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe, 42, reflected on taking part in the 47-year-old former NBA player’s Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

Khloé appeared in the doc where she discussed their marriage, divorce and her care for him following his near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

“I’m not too thrilled about it because I’m watching the documentary, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you. I’m not being paid. I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice,'” Khloe said in the new episode.

In the doc, Lamar said that he married he married into the Kardashian family for the “lifestyle.” His friend, Anthony “Pumpkin” Booker, claimed he told him on the day of his wedding to Khloe that he was doing it because the family had “mad connections” and he wanted to “better his future.”

Khloe admitted that she was taken aback by Lamar‘s comments, which she “found really distasteful.”

“You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture,” she noted. “All these things, which is[sic] so weird. Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?”

Khloe went on to say that she found Lamar‘s comments “really, really lame,” adding, “I don’t need [him] to thank me. Just don’t talk about me. Don’t discredit me. The bridge is burned and there’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me.”

She continued, “It’s OK. This just solidifies what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves and trolls that men are. I just don’t want to be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me.”

This isn’t the first time Khloe has publicly addressed the comments Lamar made about her in the doc. Back in July, she admitted that she felt “dumb” for even participating in the project.

Lamar then responded, clarifying that he didn’t marry Khloe for “more clout.”

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