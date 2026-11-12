Kylie Jenner’s Former Housekeeper Claims She Was Locked in Closet, Bitten by Dog in New Lawsuit

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Kylie Jenner‘s former housekeeper Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya is suing her, marking the fourth lawsuit against The Kardashians star by a previous member of her household staff in the past seven months.

Kylie was also sued in April by a former housekeeper who accused her staff of discrimination.

Her housekeeper is alleging she was trapped in one of Kylie‘s closets, accidentally pepper-sprayed in the face, and bitten by a dog, according to NBC News.

What does Kylie Jenner’s former housekeeper allege?

The lawsuit was filed on November 5 and it accuses Kylie, along with two members of her staff, Laura Dooley and Itzel Sibrian. The lawsuit alleges retaliation, disability discrimination, wrongful termination, and several labor violations.

Kylie was also sued in June 2026 by a former chef who claimed “intense” workload led to a miscarriage.

Amaya worked at multiple of Kylie‘s residences in California from March 2025 until February 2026, when she was fired, per the complaint. She then detailed several incidents she alleges occurred, including one in September 2025, October 2025, and another at an unspecified date.

The lawsuit describes a closet incident, pepper spray and a dog bite

Per the complaint, Amaya said she was at one point locked in a closet while Dooley “laughed and mocked her,” and would not give her the info she needed to get out, resulting in a panic attack. At the September 2025 incident, Amaya claimed she had pepper spray discharged in her eyes due to an unsecured canister.

In October 2025, the housekeeper accused one of the dogs of biting her while she was cleaning a doghouse, though she didn’t say who the dog belonged to.

Why the housekeeper says she was fired

Amaya further alleges that when she could complain about these injuries, the staff would make her job harder.

“Defendants were making her life miserable so she would quit,” the lawsuit said.

Kylie Jenner’s attorney calls the claims “meritless”

In response, Kylie‘s attorney, Michael Rhodes, noted that Amaya‘s suit is being handled by the same attorney as the other three cases.

“It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday. We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story,” he said.

The housekeeper’s lawyer responds to Kylie’s attorney

The attorney in question, Della Shaker, responded to the statement, saying her goal was to “litigate the facts, not trade insults,” and that they are “prepared with evidence, not publicity stunts.”

“Attempts to intimidate and silence my clients may have worked before they had someone willing to stand up for them. Those days are over,” Shaker responded, per NBC News.

Posted To:Kylie Jenner Lawsuit