Late Actress Kaylee Hottle’s Sister to Step Into Her Role for Unfinished Movie

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Kaylee Hottle photo
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Kaylee Hottle tragically passed away at the age of 18 over the summer and she wasn’t able to finish her final movie, What Doesn’t Kill Us.

The 18-year-old actress, best known for her role as Jia in the Godzilla movies, died in a car accident on July 21.

Kaylee was intended to star in the upcoming movie for writer and producer Andy Mingo, who has confirmed that the late actress’ older sister Jasmine Hottle is stepping into the role.

More about the movie What Doesn’t Kill Us

The film features a cast of actors with disabilities and “follows people with disabilities who discover that the very characteristics society has taught them to view as limitations may actually be extraordinary strengths.”

“Like Kaylee, Jasmine is deaf, and her involvement allows us to honor Kaylee’s memory while continuing the work she was going to be part of,” Mingo said in a statement to People.

“As filmmakers, we’ve been committed from the beginning to authentic disability representation, both in front of and behind the camera. We believe audiences are ready for a different kind of superhero story, one in which disability isn’t something to be overcome or erased, but an essential part of what makes these characters extraordinary,” he added. “For us, Jasmine stepping into Kaylee’s role isn’t simply a casting replacement. It’s an opportunity to preserve something of Kaylee’s legacy while telling a story that we hope will resonate with audiences far beyond the disability community.”

Marvel actress Alaqua Cox, who is also deaf, is featured in the film as well.

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