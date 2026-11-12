Lionel Richie Returns to Stage for First Time Since Health Battle, Declares ‘I’m Back!’

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Lionel Richie on stage
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Lionel Richie is back on stage for the first time since his health battle over the summer.

The 77-year-old music legend appeared on stage at The Wynn in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (November 11), two months after he underwent a heart procedure.

Lionel returned to the stage for his King of Hearts residency at The Wynn, declaring to the audience, “I’m back!”

“I don’t know where I was, but I’m back!” Lionel added. “I’m doing just fine. Thank you all so much for caring about me.”

“I want to make it a tribute tonight, to me,” he said. “I better make a tribute to myself before somebody else has that show down the street, ‘Come see Lionel Richie down the street!’… Wait a minute, no, this is gonna be a whole week of celebrating Lionel Richie.”

Lionel‘s health struggles this year began in June, when he was hospitalized after feeling dizzy during a concert. At the end of August, he was hospitalized again after falling ill during another concert. A few weeks later, he underwent a “common procedure” for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

“Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation (AFib). The doctor said everything went perfectly. Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon,” his rep told Just Jared at the time.

We’re glad he’s doing better!

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