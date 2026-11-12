Madelaine Petsch & Tyga Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

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Madelaine Petsch and Tyga are going their separate ways.

The 32-year-old actress and the 36-year-old rapper have reportedly broken up after nearly two years together, according to People.

Their split comes just a couple of months after they were reported to still be going strong.

In September, People reported the now former couple were “really happy and she’s been spending time with his son too.”

He shares son Cairo, 13, with ex Blac Chyna.

Earlier that month, Madelaine and Tyga were seen attending Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California, the Halloween themed event at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif, where they were “affectionate” with each other.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in February 2025 after sitting courtside at a Lakers game, and a week later, seen attending a Vanity Fair party for Young Hollywood. By March, a source confirmed they had been dating for about a month after being friends for a while.

At the start of this year, Tyga and Madelaine were seen on a night out together at The Bird Streets Club.

More recently, the couple were spotted attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter finals match between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles.

Madelaine was previously in a relationship with Travis Mills, and dated music manager Anthony Li.

In addition to Blac Chyna, Tyga previously had a very short marriage to Jordan Craig. He has also been linked to Kylie Jenner and model Demi Rose.

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