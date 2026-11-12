Mariska Hargitay’s 6-Figure ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Salary Revealed

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Law & Order Special Victim's Unit key art
Credit: NBC

Mariska Hargitay has starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 1999, playing the beloved Captain Olivia Benson.

Tonight marks a big milestone for the series: the Thursday, November 12, 2026 episode will be the show’s 600th! It is set to air at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC, and will stream the next day on Peacock.

Law & Order Special Victim's Unit still from episode 600

About episode 600, Mariska told Variety, “It’s about a woman having her voice and being submissive or subservient in a way, or giving up our power or our instinct, and that’s an important story to tell. Because so many women identify with that.”

The episode is called “Obedience.”

Christopher Meloni appears alongside her in tonight’s episode, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler.

Law & Order Special Victim's Unit still from episode 600

Mariska Hargitay’s Salary on SVU Is Revealed

Inside the Variety story, they revealed how much she makes per episode.

They said Mariska “takes home nearly $850,000 an episode” for her work on the series.

If you don’t know, earlier this year, Christopher‘s spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, was canceled after five seasons. He last appeared on SVU in the season 27 premiere episode, and before that, in an episode during season 26.

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