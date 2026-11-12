Masked Men Steal 3 Cars From Chris Hemsworth’s Property, Police Investigation Underway

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Chris Hemsworth is dealing with a police investigation after three of his cars were allegedly stolen.

Thieves reportedly broke into a property in the Australian suburb of Broken Head on Wednesday (November 11) and stole a BYD, a Ram, and a Raptor ute, according to TMZ.

The Marvel star’s wife, Elsa Pataky, said she saw masked men on the CCTV and two of them had knives. She and Chris then called the police. It started after she woke early in the morning because the dogs were barking, but initially ignored it.

TMZ learned from the police that the vehicles have since been recovered, with two found at Coraki and Tabulam, and a third one in Lennox Heads on Thursday.

Chris Hemsworth’s stolen vehicles were later recovered

The investigation is ongoing as they conduct a forensic examination of the cars. No injuries were reported.

Chris has been keeping busy this year with filming Extraction 3 and preparing for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, in which he will return to reprise the role of Thor.

Along with the Extraction 3, it was also recently announced that an Extraction TV series in the works too, and a new name was just added to the cast.

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