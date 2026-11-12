Masked Men Steal 3 Cars From Chris Hemsworth’s Property, Police Investigation Underway

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Chris Hemsworth in a white button-up shirt at a movie premiere.
Credit: Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is dealing with a police investigation after three of his cars were allegedly stolen.

Thieves reportedly broke into a property in the Australian suburb of Broken Head on Wednesday (November 11) and stole a BYD, a Ram, and a Raptor ute, according to TMZ.

The Marvel star’s wife, Elsa Pataky, said she saw masked men on the CCTV and two of them had knives. She and Chris then called the police. It started after she woke early in the morning because the dogs were barking, but initially ignored it.

TMZ learned from the police that the vehicles have since been recovered, with two found at Coraki and Tabulam, and a third one in Lennox Heads on Thursday.

Chris Hemsworth’s stolen vehicles were later recovered

The investigation is ongoing as they conduct a forensic examination of the cars. No injuries were reported.

Chris has been keeping busy this year with filming Extraction 3 and preparing for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, in which he will return to reprise the role of Thor.

Along with the Extraction 3, it was also recently announced that an Extraction TV series in the works too, and a new name was just added to the cast.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Ana de Armas and boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at Latin Grammy event
    Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Beto Montenegro While Supporting Him at Latin Grammy Event
  2. Nicholas Hoult and wife Bryana Holly on red carpet
    Bryana Holly

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Rare Comment About Wife Bryana Holly, Reveals How They Met 10 Years Ago
  3. Lisa Maxwell attends Centrepoint At The Palace at Kensington Palace on November 10, 2016 in London, England.
    Beau Jessup

    British TV Star Lisa Maxwell’s Daughter Beau Jessup, 27, Dies Suddenly While Studying in NYC
  4. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode