Melanie Lynskey Joins Sophie Nelisse, Christina Ricci, & More Stars at ‘Yellowjackets’ Final Season Premiere in L.A.

Credit: Getty

The stars of Yellowjackets are together again on the red carpet!

Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nelisse, and Christina Ricci were among the many cast members at the fourth and final season premiere of Yellowjackets on Wednesday evening (November 11) held at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The fourth and final season of Yellowjackets will debut on Friday, November 20, exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. Watch the trailer here!

Keep scrolling to see the cast members at the premiere…

Melanie Lynskey & husband Jason Ritter

Melanie is wearing a Tom Ford outfit with Martin Katz jewelry.

Christina Ricci & husband Mark Hampton

Christina is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress.

Sophie Nélisse

Sophie Thatcher

Sophie is wearing a McQueen dress.

Liv Hewson

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jenna Burgess

Samantha Hanratty

Nia Sondaya

Kevin Alves

Warren Kole

Sarah Desjardins

Sam Braun

Devon Sawa

Dulé Hill

Steven Krueger

Elijah Wood

See more photos from the premiere in the gallery below!

Posted To:Christina Ricci Devon Sawa Dule Hill Elijah Wood Event Photos Jasmin Savoy Brown Jason Ritter Jenna Burgess Kevin Alves Liv Hewson Mark Hampton Melanie Lynskey Nia Sondaya Sam Braun Samantha Hanratty Sarah Desjardins Sophie Nelisse Sophie Thatcher Steven Krueger Warren Kole Yellowjackets