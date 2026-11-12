Melanie Lynskey Joins Sophie Nelisse, Christina Ricci, & More Stars at ‘Yellowjackets’ Final Season Premiere in L.A.

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Credit: Getty

The stars of Yellowjackets are together again on the red carpet!

Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nelisse, and Christina Ricci were among the many cast members at the fourth and final season premiere of Yellowjackets on Wednesday evening (November 11) held at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Fellow cast members in attendance included Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

The fourth and final season of Yellowjackets will debut on Friday, November 20, exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. Watch the trailer here!

Keep scrolling to see the cast members at the premiere…

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Melanie Lynskey & husband Jason Ritter

Melanie is wearing a Tom Ford outfit with Martin Katz jewelry.

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Christina Ricci & husband Mark Hampton

Christina is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress.

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Sophie Nélisse

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Sophie Thatcher

Sophie is wearing a McQueen dress.

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Liv Hewson

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Jenna Burgess

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Samantha Hanratty

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Nia Sondaya

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Kevin Alves

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Warren Kole

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Sarah Desjardins

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Sam Braun

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Devon Sawa

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Dulé Hill

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Steven Krueger

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

Elijah Wood

See more photos from the premiere in the gallery below!

Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere
Stars at Yellowjackets premiere

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