Natasha Bure Details Postpartum ‘Health Complications’ After Welcoming First Child with Husband Bradley Steven Perry

Credit: Getty

New mom Natasha Bure is sharing a vulnerable message with fans following the birth of her first child.

Last month, the 28-year-old daughter of actress Candace Cameron Bure welcomed her first child, a daughter named Winnie, with husband Bradley Steven Perry.

Six weeks after giving birth, Natasha took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 11) to open up about her postpartum “health complications” as she shared photos from her life recently.

“I feel like I could write a novel about the past 6 weeks being postpartum, yet finding the words to accurately describe it all feels equally impossible,” Natasha began. “In the midst of the sweetest baby moments that feel like heaven on earth, there is also the uncomfortable reality of recovery. It’s been the opposite of how I ever imagined this chapter. It has given me a level of respect and awe of mothers that I can’t even explain. Superheros.”

“These 6 weeks have continuously rocked me,” she continued. “Between the health complications, nights in the hospital without my baby, crippling anxiety, hormonal shifts, the physical toll of it all, and trying to mentally stay afloat for myself and my family- most days still just feel like survival mode. They say it takes a village and I don’t know what I’d do without mine… my sweet husband who has been my rock, my parents who drop everything to come to my rescue, and friends who have prayed over & encouraged me. My gratitude is endless for the nurses and doctors who have literally held my hand and pushed me through each obstacle.”

Natasha went on to share how her faith has helped her these past several weeks.

“Most importantly, I am reminded in the midst of chaos, how good God is,” she wrote. “I have clung to 2 Timothy 1:7 ‘For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.’ The power of prayer is so real. Thank you Jesus for this body that gave me my perfect girl and continues to carry me through every hardship. While I am ridiculously in love with my daughter and so thankful for the gift of being her Mom, it’s okay to also acknowledge that this season is unbelievably difficult and maybe even the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. Both can exist at once.”

Natasha concluded her message by sending love to other new moms.

“I will always love sharing the beautiful moments of life, but it feels so important to also talk about the parts that aren’t pretty or photographed,” she wrote. “To the moms in the thick of postpartum, you’re so seen. I’m sending you the biggest hug. You are a real life superhero and doing absolutely incredible.”

Days before Natasha welcomed Winnie, her older brother Lev and his wife Elliott announced that they also welcomed their first child. Their baby was born in early August, 10 weeks early.

Posted To:bradley steven perry Natasha Bure