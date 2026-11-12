NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks Dies at 64 Following ‘Acute Illness’

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Dan Hicks of the Golf Channel appear on set during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
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Sports announcer Dan Hicks has sadly passed away.

The longtime play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports was only 64 years old when he passed on Wednesday (November 11).

His Family Confirmed He Passed Away Following a Sudden and “Acute” Illness

His wife Hannah Storm confirmed his passing in a statement on X.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable,” she posted.

“Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person. In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history,” NBC Sports added on the social media platform.

He was apparently supposed to call this weekend’s Notre Dame-Boston College game on NBC.

He is survived by his wife and their three daughters. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP.

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