Netflix Announces Russell Brand Documentary ‘Open Secret,’ Streaming This Week

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Russell Brand close-up.
Credit: Netflix

Netflix has announced a new documentary about Russell Brand, and it’s going to start streaming on Friday, November 13.

Russell Brand: Open Secret traces the comedian’s career from comedy and film stardom through the allegations of sexual offenses and the subsequent criminal trial.

The announcement comes just days after Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. On November 5, a London jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one charge of indecent assault.

Russell Brand arriving at court for sentencing.

What is Russell Brand: Open Secret about?

The film features archival footage and interviews with people who offer insight into the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star’s life. It also follows the investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times, led by Chief News Correspondent Rosamund Urwin and Investigations Correspondent Charlotte Wace.

Olivia Isaacs directed the documentary, which is produced by 72 Films, a Fremantle company. The production team includes executive producers Clare Cameron, David Glover, and Mark Raphael, and producers Kate Yandle, Laura Spence, and Felicity Cross. 72 Films also produced Jimmy Savile: A British Horror story.

Here’s what Russell Brand reportedly told his wife after he was sentenced.

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