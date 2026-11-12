Nicholas Hoult Makes Rare Comment About Wife Bryana Holly, Reveals How They Met 10 Years Ago

Credit: Getty

Nicholas Hoult just revealed how he met his wife Bryana Holly and it turns out, they met almost exactly 10 years ago!

The How to Rob a Bank actor is a guest on Jake Shane‘s latest episode of Therapuss and opened up about his first date with Bryana, which he admitted with “kind of an over commitment first date.”

After meeting in Los Angeles while shooting a movie, Nicholas ran into Bryana at a pre-Halloween party and they hit it off, so he invited her to attend the Desert Trip music festival, which happened on the same site as Coachella in October 2016.

Nicholas said, “I was shooting a movie. We were kind of filming and shooting a Halloween party at the same time. And then we had actually a really fun first. It was it was kind of an over commitment first date.”

“Well, it over commitment first date because we were chatting and then we chat about music and there was, there was this thing called desert trip coming up. Do you remember this or also affectionately known as old Chella? And it only happened that once,” Nicholas said. “But they had, well, I wouldn’t touch the Rolling Stones. Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Roger Waters. They had every night it was, Paul McCartney. It was every night was two legends played. Average age of people who went to this festival were 50 plus years old, was seated, and we had tickets for every night. They were like, ‘please come to the pit.’”

Nicholas added, “We would chat about music and we were like, ‘should we go to this festival?’ And we didn’t really know each other, but we both wanted to go and — we went to dinner once before just to be like, ‘let’s make sure neither of us are complete lunatics.’”

It was recently revealed that Nicholas is now the father of four kids!

Posted To:Bryana Holly Nicholas Hoult