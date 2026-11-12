‘One Chicago’ 2027 Crossover Episode Confirmed at NBC: Date & Logline Revealed

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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One Chicago crossover key art
Credit: NBC

NBC has confirmed that Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will be having a crossover event once again!

This marks the third time that each of the One Chicago shows will come together for a major event, and we have more details.

NBC Shared the Logline for the One Chicago Crossover Episode

It looks like an “unexpected suspect” will be the focus after the death of a patient in the Chicago Med universe.

“Over the three episodes, an unexpected suspect (in the death of a patient at Chicago Med) will be the focus of a dramatic investigation that involves characters from Med, Fire, and P.D,” NBC Insider said.

When Is the Next One Chicago Crossover Episode?

The crossover episode will air in the new year.

NBC has confirmed that each of the three shows will kick off the big event on Wednesday, January 13, 2027. It starts at 8 p.m. ET.

If you can’t watch live, all three episodes will be available to watch the next day on Peacock as well.

Stay tuned as more information is revealed about the big episodes!

And be sure to see which actors will likely NOT be participating in the crossover episodes.

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