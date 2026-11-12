Patrick Stewart’s Wife Sunny Ozell Breaks Her Silence After His Death: ‘He Knew I Loved Him, & I Know He Loved Me’

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Sir Patrick Stewart‘s widow Sunny Ozell is breaking her silence after his death.

On October 29, it was announced that the iconic English actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, had sadly died following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86-years-old.

Now two weeks later, Sunny, 47, took to Instagram to share her first public comments following the Oscar-nominated actor’s death.

“Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves,” Sunny began her post on Wednesday, November 11. “But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude. We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much *living*. I’ve been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death, and while I’m not at all surprised that he touched so many, I’m sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss. Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me. My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever.”

Patrick and Sunny met in New York City in 2008 while he was performing in Macbeth on Broadway and she was working at a restaurant. They married in 2013, with Patrick‘s longtime friend and X-Men co-star Ian McKellen officiating.

Shortly after the news of his passing was announced, Patrick‘s estranged son paid tribute.

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