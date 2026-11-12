Paula Patton Spotted with New Boyfriend Henry Pincus in PDA-Filled Airport Outing

Credit: Getty

Paula Patton is stepping out with her new boyfriend!

The actress, 50, was spotted sharing some PDA with investor Henry Pincus while checking in for their flight at LAX Airport on Wednesday (November 11) in Los Angeles.

Paula and Henry shared a kiss at the check-in counter before walking to the security screening area together.

Nothing is known about Paula and Henry‘s relationship as of this time.

Henry is a former filmmaker who later founded Pincus Capital Management, a private investment firm that provides investment strategy and implementation for families seeking to preserve and grow multi-generational wealth. He’s also the founder of Rancho West Organic Beer and the Point Break Foundation.

Paula was previously married to singer Robin Thicke. They started dating in 1993, got married in 2005, and then announced their separation in 2014.

The former couple shares 16-year-old son Julian.

Henry is the father of three children from his previous marriage.

Paula is starring in a new Lifetime movie that premieres next week.

Love on the Vineyard airs on Lifetime on Saturday, November 21 at 8/7c. The movie also stars Derek Luke. Here’s the synopsis: “Jordan returns to Martha’s Vineyard and reconnects with Eric Robinson, her former summer love. She becomes involved in a fight to save a beloved historic inn in Oak Bluffs, one that holds deep significance for the island’s Black community.”

Posted To:Candid Photos Henry Pincus Paula Patton