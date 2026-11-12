Phoebe Bridgers Adds 2027 Dates to ‘The Lost Tour’: Full Cities, Presale & Ticket Details
Phoebe Bridgers is adding new dates to The Lost Tour.
The 32-year-old singer kicked off the tour in Indiana kicked off in September and has been touring North America throughout the fall, with her most recent stops in San Francisco and Inglewood, California.
She’s now adding 25 more shows to North America in 2027, and tickets will go on sale next week. Notably, Phoebe has been announced as one of the performers set for the 2027 Coachella Music Festival, which will count for two of those new dates in April.
The other dates will start in February and continue through May.
What are Phoebe Bridgers’ new 2027 tour dates?
Here is a list of all the new dates coming up in 2027.
- Feb. 17 in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- Feb. 18 in Spokane, Washington at Numerica Veterans Arena
- Feb. 20 in Edmonton, Canada at Rogers Place
- Feb. 23 in Winnipeg, Canada at Canada Life Place
- Feb. 26 in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- Mar. 2 in Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Mar. 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- Mar. 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena
- Mar. 7 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Arena
- Mar. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Lenovo Center
- Mar. 10 in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- Mar. 12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- Mar. 16 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- Mar. 19 in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center
- Mar. 21 in Hamilton, Canada at TD Coliseum
- Mar. 23 in Montreal, Canada at Bell Centre
- Mar. 25 in Ottawa, Canada at Canadian Tire Centre
- Apr. 10 in Indio, California (Coachella) at Empire Polo Club
- Apr. 17 in Indio, California (Coachella) at Empire Polo Club
- Apr. 22 in Tampa, Florida at Benchmark International Arena
- Apr. 24 in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- Apr. 27 in Orlando, Florida at Kia Center
- May 4 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center
- May 13 in Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio de los Deportes
Who is opening for Phoebe Bridgers on The Lost Tour?
The opening act will be Grouper for the first two shows, followed by Paper Wings from February 20 to March 25 and then Christian Lee Hutson for the late April shows.
Her 2026 shows aren’t over yet either, though she’s going abroad when she picks back up on November 23, starting in Ireland before heading to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and finally, Sweden.
When does the 2027 tour presale start?
Presale registration for U.S. and Canada shows is now open and will remain so through November 15 on phoebebridgers.com.
Posted To:Music Phoebe Bridgers tour