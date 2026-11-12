Phoebe Bridgers Adds 2027 Dates to ‘The Lost Tour’: Full Cities, Presale & Ticket Details

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Phoebe Bridgers is adding new dates to The Lost Tour.

The 32-year-old singer kicked off the tour in Indiana kicked off in September and has been touring North America throughout the fall, with her most recent stops in San Francisco and Inglewood, California.

She’s now adding 25 more shows to North America in 2027, and tickets will go on sale next week. Notably, Phoebe has been announced as one of the performers set for the 2027 Coachella Music Festival, which will count for two of those new dates in April.

The other dates will start in February and continue through May.

Here is a list of all the new dates coming up in 2027.

Feb. 17 in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Feb. 18 in Spokane, Washington at Numerica Veterans Arena

Feb. 20 in Edmonton, Canada at Rogers Place

Feb. 23 in Winnipeg, Canada at Canada Life Place

Feb. 26 in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

Mar. 2 in Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Mar. 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

Mar. 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

Mar. 7 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Arena

Mar. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Lenovo Center

Mar. 10 in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

Mar. 12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

Mar. 16 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

Mar. 19 in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 21 in Hamilton, Canada at TD Coliseum

Mar. 23 in Montreal, Canada at Bell Centre

Mar. 25 in Ottawa, Canada at Canadian Tire Centre

Apr. 10 in Indio, California (Coachella) at Empire Polo Club

Apr. 17 in Indio, California (Coachella) at Empire Polo Club

Apr. 22 in Tampa, Florida at Benchmark International Arena

Apr. 24 in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

Apr. 27 in Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

May 4 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

May 13 in Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio de los Deportes

Who is opening for Phoebe Bridgers on The Lost Tour?

The opening act will be Grouper for the first two shows, followed by Paper Wings from February 20 to March 25 and then Christian Lee Hutson for the late April shows.

Her 2026 shows aren’t over yet either, though she’s going abroad when she picks back up on November 23, starting in Ireland before heading to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and finally, Sweden.

When does the 2027 tour presale start?

Presale registration for U.S. and Canada shows is now open and will remain so through November 15 on phoebebridgers.com.

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