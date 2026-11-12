Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Files for Divorce From Kamilah Chavis After 5 Years of Marriage

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Roger Waters and Kamilah Chavis in Venice 2019. A yellow lightning bolt down the center of the photo between them.
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Roger Waters is filing for divorce.

The 83-year-old Pink Floyd co-founder and bassist filed for divorce from wife Kamilah Chavis on Tuesday (November 10) in New York, according to court documents viewed by People.

The filing is contested, which means at least one or more issues between the couple are currently unresolved.

Roger and Kamilah announced they had married in October 2021. It was Roger‘s fifth marriage, who split from actress and director Laurie Dunning in 2015 after being married for three years.

He reportedly met Kamilah at one of his concerts. She had been working in transportation at the time and drove the car that brought him to the show.

“I was in the same place for two weeks and we were being transported between the hotel and the stadium. My security guard would sit with her and they’d talk while I was in the back. I don’t know, something attracted me,” he shared in a 2018 interview with Infobae. “One day I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning.”

Roger has two kids with his ex-wife Carolyn Christie, Harry, 49, and India, 48. He also shares a son named Jack with ex-wife Priscilla Phillips.

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