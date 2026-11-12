Ray Nicholson Shares Rare Comments About Dad Jack Nicholson, Admits He ‘Can’t Talk About a Lot’ with Oscar Winner

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Jack Nicholson at Lakers game with son Ray Nicholson
Credit: ray nicholson, celebrity babies, jack nicholson

Ray Nicholson is sharing some very rare comments about his famous dad, Jack Nicholson.

In a new conversation with his older sister Lorraine Nicholson published in Interview magazine, the 34-year-old Mosquito Bowl actor admitted that he “can’t talk about a lot” with the 89-year-old three-time Oscar winner, but they do bond over their love of sports.

“I love sports so much. It’s also the language of love that me and dad share,” Ray said. “We can’t talk about a lot, but we can talk about the f***ing Lakers until kingdom come.”

Jack Nicholson at Lakers game with son Ray Nicholson

Jack, who retired from acting following his 2010 movies I’m Still Here and How Do You Know, was once a fixture sitting courtside at many Lakers games over the years. Ray has been photographed alongside his dad at games multiple times throughout the years.

If you didn’t know, Jack shares Ray and Lorraine, 36, with former partner Rebecca Broussard. He’s also dad to four other children, including estranged daughter, actress Tessa Gourin.

In recent years, Jack has taken a major step back from the public eye. In February 2025, he made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, where he introduced Adam Sandler‘s musical performance.

In a new interview, Michael Douglas shared an update on how his longtime friend Jack is doing these days.

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