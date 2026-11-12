Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, & Matt Damon Promote ‘The Odyssey’ Ahead of Awards Season

Credit: Getty

The stars of The Odyssey are stepping out once again to promote their hit movie ahead of awards season!

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland buddied up for a Q&A event for their epic on Wednesday evening (November 11) in London, England.

That same night in Los Angeles, Matt Damon joined director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas at the TCL Chinese Theater for a special screening of the movie followed by a Q&A. The event was hosted by Robert Downey Jr, who starred in Nolan‘s 2023 Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer.

The events come just days before The Odyssey will be available to rent or purchase on digital on Tuesday, November 17. Get more details here!

The movie, which Nolan wrote and directed, is an adaptation of Homer‘s ancient Greek epic that follows Odysseus, King of Ithaca, on his journey to return home after the Trojan War. The cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey has broken many box office records!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of The Odyssey stars at the events…

Posted To:Christopher Nolan Emma Thomas Event Photos Matt Damon Robert Downey Jr Robert Pattinson The Odyssey Tom Holland