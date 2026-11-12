Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta & Camila Cabello Lead Star-Studded Arrivals at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards – See Photos!

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Side by side composite photo of Rosalia, Karol G, Anitta, and Camila Cabello
Credit: Getty Images

The stars are stepping out for the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards!

Rosalía, Anitta, Karol G, and Camila Cabello were among the celebrities attending the 27th annual ceremony on Thursday night (November 12) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys

The event brought together some of the biggest names in Latin music, along with several familiar Hollywood faces.

Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys

Ana de Armas was also in attendance with her boyfriend, Beto Montenegro, the lead singer of Venezuelan band Rawayana. The couple also made headlines earlier this week when they attended the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year gala together.

Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys

Other stars spotted at the ceremony included Valentina Ferrer, Janet Jackson, and rising singer Sofía Monroy, who is nominated for Best New Artist.

Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys

Daddy Yankee also attended alongside his mother, Rosa Rodríguez, after being honored as the Latin Recording Academy’s 2026 Person of the Year.

Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys

Actress Roselyn Sánchez returned to host the ceremony for the tenth time.

This year’s show features performances by Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta, Daddy Yankee, Juanes, Bad Gyal, Feid, and many more.

Rosalía and Karol G are also among the night’s most-nominated artists, with seven nominations each.

FYI: Camila in Simone Rocha, Rosalía in Matières Fécales, Karol G in Celia Kritharioti, Roselyn in custom Estef y Beltran Couture, Anitta in Vitureta, and Ana in Ellie Saab.

Click through the gallery to see photos of all the stars attending the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards…

Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin GrammysStars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys
Stars at the 2026 Latin Grammys

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