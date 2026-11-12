Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta & Camila Cabello Lead Star-Studded Arrivals at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards – See Photos!

Credit: Getty Images

The stars are stepping out for the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards!

Rosalía, Anitta, Karol G, and Camila Cabello were among the celebrities attending the 27th annual ceremony on Thursday night (November 12) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The event brought together some of the biggest names in Latin music, along with several familiar Hollywood faces.

Ana de Armas was also in attendance with her boyfriend, Beto Montenegro, the lead singer of Venezuelan band Rawayana. The couple also made headlines earlier this week when they attended the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year gala together.

Other stars spotted at the ceremony included Valentina Ferrer, Janet Jackson, and rising singer Sofía Monroy, who is nominated for Best New Artist.

Daddy Yankee also attended alongside his mother, Rosa Rodríguez, after being honored as the Latin Recording Academy’s 2026 Person of the Year.

Actress Roselyn Sánchez returned to host the ceremony for the tenth time.

This year’s show features performances by Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta, Daddy Yankee, Juanes, Bad Gyal, Feid, and many more.

Rosalía and Karol G are also among the night’s most-nominated artists, with seven nominations each.

FYI: Camila in Simone Rocha, Rosalía in Matières Fécales, Karol G in Celia Kritharioti, Roselyn in custom Estef y Beltran Couture, Anitta in Vitureta, and Ana in Ellie Saab.

Click through the gallery to see photos of all the stars attending the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards…

Posted To:Ana de Armas Anitta Beto Montenegro Camila Cabello Daddy Yankee Event Photos Janet Jackson Karol G Music Rosalia Roselyn Sanchez Sofia Monroy Valentina Ferrer