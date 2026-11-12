Sarah Paulson Shares Why She’s ‘Happy’ She Hasn’t Married Longtime Partner Holland Taylor

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Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor may soon be celebrating 12 years together, but they still don’t have any plans on getting married.

While appearing on the Thursday, November 12, episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast, the 51-year-old All’s Fair actress explained to host Chelsea Handler that she and Holland, 83, don’t want to get married.

“I’m happy that I haven’t been married,” Sarah admitted. “Because I feel that I’ve maintained some sense of myself in a way.”

She went on to say that she and Holland, who have been dating since early 2015, have formed a strong partnership over the years and they don’t need to sign a piece of paper to prove their love for each other.

“For marriage to me somehow, it’s like… the bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, it feels, we talk about it all the time, I feel married to her,” the Emmy winner explained. “But I don’t have, or have never had, the need to, like, have it be something written in stone somehow.”

Sarah said that the idea of signing a contract to make their bond legitimate doesn’t sit right with her.

“The stoneness of it makes me want to, like, it gives me the heebie-jeebies. I want to feel this kind of freedom,” she explained. “That’s not about being away from her or being with another person. It’s just about maintaining some sense of my own independence, and I think Holland feels that way too. We just have never, ever, ever felt the need to… I don’t know.”

The American Horror Story actress also admitted that she and the Two and a Half Men actress don’t like the label “wife.”

“I don’t like to be called ‘wife,’ either. She doesn’t want to be called ‘wife’ either,” Sarah noted. “We’re not married, first of all, but somehow, it’s, like, the thought of that is just not… I don’t like it… belonging to someone.”

Sarah‘s comments about marriage come after Holland recently explained why they don’t live together.

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