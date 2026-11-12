‘School Spirits’ Season 4 Cast: 12 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Star Gets Promoted!

Credit: Paramount+

School Spirits started production this past summer after it was renewed and we’re finally getting more details on the new season!

Paramount has shared that several new guest stars have been announced, along with multiple returning cast members and at least one major promotion.

Christian Weissmann, Katharine Isabella, Clara Alexandrova, and Briana Buckmaster are the guest stars who have been announced so far, per Variety.

What is School Spirits about?

The series, created by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud, centers on “Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.”

What happened in season three?

Season three debuted earlier this year, and picked up after the events of season two.

“After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.”

Who stars in season four?

With the new season heading back into production, several cast members have been confirmed to return, while one original star’s fate is currently unknown as they were not included in the first cast photos.

Keep reading inside to find out who is confirmed to reprise their roles…

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