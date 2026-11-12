Shawn Mendes Publicly Supports Free Palestine, Calls on Other Artists to Speak Out

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Shawn Mendes has come forward with support of the Free Palestine movement.

In a new statement to his Instagram account, the 28-year-old singer declared, “There is a genocide happening before our eyes.”

Shawn Mendes Called on Other Artists to Stop Remaining Silent

In his statement, Shawn also asked his friends and fellow artists to use their voices.

He posted, “My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this … I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change.”

He also included Instagram resources his fans can go to to get more info, including @thepcrf, @watermelonpictures, and @womendonors.

Read Shawn Mendes’ Entire Statement in Support of Palestine

FREE PALESTINE. There is a genocide happening before our eyes. The senseless killing in Gaza must stop.

The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long,

and they need our help. I’ve been working on educating myself and learning as much

as I can to understand where and how I can make a difference,

and I am asking you to do the same. I’ve shared a few of the

organizations that I’ve made donations to below. My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up;

I feel it now as I type this … I also feel the need to do something to help.

The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change. If you agree

please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help.

These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long.

It’s our turn to do the same now. Lets normalize speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression. Donate

Educate

Encourage

Challenge

Hold those in power accountable

Vote With so much love, I believe in us.

See which celebrities are pro-Israel, and who has spoken out for Palestine.

Posted To:Israel Palestine Shawn Mendes