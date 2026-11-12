‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Cast Relationships: Who’s Single, Married or Dating in Real Life?

Nov 12, 2026 7 min read
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Southern Charm Season 12 key art
Credit: Bravo

The cast of Southern Charm is back for Season 12, and there’s plenty happening in their love lives!

The Bravo reality series returns Thursday (November 12) at 9:15 p.m. ET, with returning stars Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy and more.

This season also introduces newcomer Allie Newman, while several familiar faces return to the Charleston social scene.

Some cast members are happily married or engaged, while others are navigating breakups, new relationships and complicated situationships.

Several stars have shared updates about their relationships ahead of the premiere, including one who revealed he’s still seeing the woman he brought to the season finale.

You can also check out our complete Southern Charm Season 12 cast changes guide to see who’s returning and joining the show.

Keep reading to find out who’s single, dating, married or engaged in the Southern Charm Season 12 cast…

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