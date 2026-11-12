‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Winners Revealed: 3 Celebrities Survive Grueling Finale

Credit: Fox Media

Spoilers ahead for the season 5 finale of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has officially crowned its season 5 winners!

The Fox reality competition wrapped up on Thursday night (November 12), with seven celebrities still in the running after eight days of intense challenges in the Malaysian jungle.

Only three managed to complete the final test and pass the course.

Who won Special Forces season 5?

Candace Cameron Bure, Colin Gosselin, and Alexia Umansky were the three celebrities who successfully completed the competition.

The final challenge involved a 12-hour simulated capture and interrogation, with contestants required to withstand intense physical and psychological pressure while maintaining their cover stories.

At one point, the remaining recruits were placed inside cages filled with rising water as they continued to face questioning. All three made it through the ordeal and were informed by the directing staff that they had passed.

How did the winners react?

Collin became emotional after learning he’d completed the course, breaking down in tears and embracing his fellow winners. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said he felt like he’d gotten a “new, profound belief” in himself.

Candace dedicated her victory to women everywhere, sharing an empowering message about overcoming physical challenges, while Alexia celebrated being able to finish what she started alongside her father, Mauricio Umansky, who exited the competition earlier in the season. Alexia is the daughter of Mauricio and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Which celebrities were eliminated in the finale?

Four other contestants entered the finale but didn’t make it to the end.

Professional boxer Alycia Baumgardner voluntarily withdrew the interrogation challenge, while Baywatch actor David Charvet was eliminated after failing to meet the directing staff’s expectations. Former NBA star Matt Barnes and social media personality Hannah Stocking were also eliminated after struggling with their shared cover story during questioning.

Other stars who exited earlier in the season included Brandi Glanville, Bre Tiesi, Oliver Hudson, Ruby Rose, George Santos, LeSean McCoy, and Maxim Naumov.

All five seasons of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test are available to stream on Hulu.

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