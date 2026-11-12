Steve Carell & John C. Reilly to Return to Broadway in ‘The Odd Couple’ Revival with Star-Studded Cast

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The Odd Couple is heading back to Broadway with Steve Carell and John C. Reilly leading a star-studded cast!

The classic Neil Simon comedy will return to the Great White Way in 2027 for a limited 15-week engagement.

Carell will play Felix Ungar with Reilly as Oscar Madison.

Who else is starring in The Odd Couple?

The starry cast will also feature The Other Two‘s Helene Yorke as Cecily Pigeon, Tony winner Laura Benanti as Gwendolyn Pigeon, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Murray, Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila as Roy, Tony nominee Rob McClure as Vinnie, and Dexter‘s David Zayas as Speed.

The play will be directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail, who helmed Hamilton.

“Neil Simon wrote one of the great American comedies, and it is an honor and a thrill to be part of this exceptional team bringing this play back to Broadway,” Thomas said in a statement. “Underneath the extraordinary humor is something deeply human. Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next. We aim to create a world that feels alive, immediate, and can clearly express why this play has endured for more than 60 years.”

How to get tickets for The Odd Couple?

The production will begin preview performances on March 3, 2027 ahead of an official opening night on March 23, 2027. The limited run will close on June 12, 2027.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $159 to $749 depending on the day of the week.

Posted To:Broadway David Zayas Helene Yorke James Monroe Iglehart John C Reilly Kevin Del Aguila Laura Benanti Rob McClure Steve Carell