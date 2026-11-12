Survivor’s Brady Booker Makes History as First Jury Member to Voluntarily Leave Before Finale, But There’s a Good Reason

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Brady on Survivor
Credit: CBS

Brady Booker made Survivor history, but probably not in the way that he wanted to.

The 27-year-old reality show contestant became the first person on the season 51 jury when he was voted out of the game on Day 14, but he ended up withdrawing from the jury and going home.

Brady is the first person to voluntarily leave the jury before the finale, giving up his chance to vote for the winner of the season.

Brady voted off on Survivor

Why Brady left the jury

During the week two episode, Brady suffered a gruesome injury. While chopping some wood with a machete, he could suddenly be heard yelling and the CBS cameras zoomed in on his hand covered in blood. His tribemates looked horrified as they watched on while Brady said, “****! I’m missing a quarter of my thumb!”

Despite chopping off a part of his finger, Brady was allowed to remain in the game.

Brady on Survivor

What happened to Brady’s thumb?

“It was sitting in a cooler,” Brady told Parade about the quarter of his thumb that got chopped off.

He added, “And then when time arose, when people started asking questions about it, they asked me what I wanted to do with it. There was kind of a talk that you can’t bring flesh across international waters; I guess I never really thought of that. As white as it was at the time, it kind of looked like a scallop still in the shell, so maybe we could pass as that. But no, they ended up putting it in some resin, putting it in a necklace. When I got back, we put a clasp on it.”

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