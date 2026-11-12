Taylor Hanson to Make Solo Music Debut with New Single ‘Criminal’ Following ‘DWTS’ Journey

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Taylor Hanson is start a new chapter of his music career, launching his first-ever music as an independent solo artist.

The Hanson singer, best known for songs like “MMMBop” and “This Time Around,” has been making music with his brothers for the past 30 years. Following his solo journey on Dancing With the Stars this year, he has announced that his debut solo song “Criminal” will be released on Friday, November 20.

“My job is to walk into a room and connect,” Taylor said in a statement. “The gift of being a songwriter and a performer is you’re afforded the chance to crystallize emotions and experiences into each song. If you’re lucky, a fan will say, ‘That’s exactly what I was feeling’. That’s what I hope occurs when you listen to ‘Criminal’”.

The song was co-produced by musical director and conductor Michael Bearden and recorded at Chaplin Studios and EastWest Studios.

Taylor will continue to perform with Hanson amid his solo music journey. His team teases that “Criminal” is just the “first glimpse into what’s next.”

The Dancing With the Stars finale is coming up very soon. Taylor was partnered with Britt Stewart this season and they were eliminated fourth.

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