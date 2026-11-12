The 1 Line in Kim Kardashian’s Biography That Left Kris Jenner ‘Insulted’

Credit: Getty Images

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian read one line from the book “Citizen Kim” that caused some talk amongst her family members.

Author Jonathan Van Meter spent years writing the book, and Kim got to read a draft. It’s clear in the episode that Kim‘s mom, Kris Jenner, is not happy she gave someone else access to write her story.

What Line in the Book Caused So Much Chatter Amongst Kim Kardashian’s Family?

Kim revealed that the author put in a line about childhood trauma: “‘LOL. No childhood trauma? Yeah, right, she just doesn’t see it,” the draft allegedly wrote.

“He says, kind of in quotes, ‘LOL. No childhood trauma? Yeah, right, she just doesn’t see it.’ And it was just so interesting that he’s convinced that I have childhood trauma because I said my childhood was amazing and perfect. He’s like, ‘Maybe she likes to live that way and maybe that’s how she copes,'” Kim explained to her family.

Khloe asked, “Why can’t he take what you say for face value?” while Kourtney remarked, “I don’t think we had some deep, dark trauma, so I would be pissed too if someone tried to say we did.”

Kris Jenner Was Not Happy with the Childhood Trauma Line

Kris then said, “Why do we need somebody else criticizing, making commentary on whether or not you had childhood trauma? You’re giving him access to your entire life, and to our lives, that, you know, is ridiculous. … You should just tell him, no childhood trauma conversation. You can’t make somebody remember things and have a trigger over nothing. It’s the weirdest thing that somebody else is doing. Why give someone that access?”

Kris continued, “He’s putting things in a book that are dramatic and will sell books. Tell him you don’t want it to say anything about your childhood trauma, ‘cause you didn’t have any. I worked really hard at my life and being a mom so nobody had any childhood trauma.”

Kris then relayed that she was insulted by this.

She added, “You should tell him to take the trauma part out. I’m insulted. You can tell him, for me, that he can **** off. … That is very offensive to me….My legacy is my children so I don’t want anybody interrupting what my truth is. And my truth is: I worked really hard raising you guys, and there was no trauma. The biggest trauma that we had was the day that Toys ‘R Us closed.”

On the last episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared her medical scare.

Posted To:Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner the kardashians