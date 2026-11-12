‘The Body’ Soundtrack: Every Episode’s Biggest Songs & Where to Stream the Official Spotify Playlist

Credit: Netflix

The Body is bringing back some of the biggest songs of the ’90s and ’00s!

The new Netflix thriller premiered Wednesday (November 11), and its soundtrack includes music from Kylie Minogue, Kelly Clarkson, Ciara, Britney Spears, No Doubt, Daddy Yankee and plenty of other familiar artists.

Set in 2004, the eight-episode series follows a group of Catholic school girls whose dance-team initiation goes terribly wrong, leading to mysterious visions and growing panic in their community.

The music plays a major part in bringing that era to life, and Netflix has now made it easier for fans to revisit the songs.

The streaming service has released an official The Body playlist on Spotify, featuring tracks heard throughout the series.

Where can you listen to The Body soundtrack?

Fans can listen to The Body Official Playlist on Spotify.

Spotify also promoted the playlist on Instagram with a series of CD-inspired graphics, highlighting songs like Ciara‘s “Goodies,” Sean Paul‘s “Get Busy,” Daddy Yankee‘s “Gasolina,” Michelle Branch‘s “Are You Happy Now?” and Kylie Minogue‘s “Confide in Me.”

An official playlist is also available on Apple Music.

Which songs play in each episode of The Body?

Here are the songs featured throughout Season 1, according to Netflix’s official soundtrack guide.

Episode 1

Kylie Minogue “Confide in Me”

Ciara “Goodies”

No Doubt “It’s My Life”

Cris Jennings “King of Mercy”

Sarah McLachlan “Building a Mystery”

Jessica Grace Bennet “Quiet Light”

Veebee “Put On”

DMX “Party Up (Up in Here)”

Kelly Clarkson “Breakaway”

Agop Martiros “Moctezuma”

K-System “Guardian Angel”

Peaches “AA XXX”

Kylie Minogue “Come Into My World (Fischerspooner Remix)”

Martin Hoet “Dreaming”

Outkast “Hey Ya!”

Christopher Stracey feat. Marika Hackman and Budapest Art Choir “Confide in Me”

Episode 2

Kelly Clarkson “Breakaway”

Fever Ray “If I Had a Heart”

Boodah An Da Bandit “Brain on Drugz”

Libana “The Earth, The Air, The Fire, The Water”

Eddie Wilson “Amazing Grace”

Kylie Minogue “Confide in Me”

Ciara (feat. Petey Pablo) “Goodies”

Sean Paul “Get Busy”

Daddy Yankee “Gasolina”

Peaches “Fuck the Pain Away”

Skye Marsden “Supergirl”

Lisahall “Is This Real?”

Episode 3

Kylie Minogue “Confide in Me”

Kelly Clarkson “Breakaway”

Michelle Branch “Are You Happy Now?”

Episode 4

Ace of Base “The Sign”

Peaches “AA XXX”

Episode 5

Kylie Minogue “Confide in Me”

The Streets “Fit but You Know It”

Julie Andrews “My Favorite Things”

ERA “Ameno”

Sister Irene O’Connor “Fire (Luke 12:49)”

Episode 6

Chingy, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg “Holidae In”

Amber McFadden “Talk About the Future”

Young Bizzle “Like This”

2 da Groove feat. Diana Lee “Callin’ All Freaks”

Kylie Minogue “Confide in Me”

Jeff Buckley “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over”

Christopher Stracey feat. Marika Hackman and Budapest Art Choir “Holy Are You” (The Electric Prunes cover)

DJ Sammy “Heaven”

Episode 7

Elvis Presley “Crying in the Chapel”

Gabriel Faure “Requiem, Op. 48: VII. In Paradisum”

Fern Jones “I Am a Pilgrim”

Aslan “Morningstar”

TV on the Radio “Ambulance”

Björk “Unravel”

Episode 8

Khia “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)”

Eamon “F— It (I Don’t Want You Back)”

Britney Spears “Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman”

Christopher Stracey feat. Marika Hackman and Budapest Art Choir “Walk with Me”

Why does Kylie Minogue’s “Confide in Me” appear so often?

Kylie‘s 1994 song “Confide in Me” appears throughout the series, making it one of the soundtrack’s recurring musical choices.

In an interview with Netflix, creator Quinn Shephard explained that she especially loved including the song because it was a less obvious choice from the era.

“I really personally hope that I start hearing it playing at the clubs,” Quinn said.

She also revealed that the production team had been particularly eager to use Björk‘s “Unravel” in Episode 7.

“Björk is notoriously picky, so I think we were all quite nervous about impressing her,” she said.

Co-showrunner Gina Gammell said the team exchanged music suggestions in group chats, with many crew members drawing on their own memories of being teenagers in 2004.

The series also includes new versions of existing songs recorded for the soundtrack by composer Christopher Stracey, featuring Marika Hackman and the Budapest Art Choir.

You can hear those recordings on the separately released The Body soundtrack album, which features music composed for the series.

All eight episodes of The Body are now streaming on Netflix.

For more on the series, check out our complete cast and character guide and our explanation of the Season 1 ending.

Posted To:Bjork Britney Spears Christopher Stracey Ciara Daddy Yankee DMX Gina Gammell Jeff Buckley Kelly Clarkson Kylie Minogue Marika Hackman Michelle Branch Music Netflix No Doubt Quinn Shephard Sean Paul Television The Body